Denon packs AirPlay 2, Dolby Atmos, more into its 9.2-Ch. Receiver at $200 off

- Sep. 5th 2019 1:20 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Denon AVR-X3600H 9.2-Channel AirPlay 2 Network A/V Receiver for $899 shipped. Find it at B&H, Best Buy and Denon direct for the same price. Typically selling for $1,099, today’s $200 price cut marks the first notable discount we’ve seen and a new all-time low. As one of the latest and greatest receivers from Denon, this 9.2-channel system is loaded with premium functionality. Helmed by Dolby Atmos, you’ll also find a 945W output, eight HDMI inputs and 3 eARC outputs, as well as HEOS compatibility. Those in the Apple ecosystem will also enjoy AirPlay 2 support. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.1/5 star rating. More Dolby Atmos-enabled systems from $200 down below.

Also on sale at Amazon, we’re seeing the Onkyo TX-SR393 5.2-Channel A/V Receiver for $199.99 shipped. Best Buy is getting in on the sale price as well. Down from $250, today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the second best we’ve seen otherwise. Relyng on Bluetooth, Onkyo’s 5.2-channel receiver is centered around a Dolby Atmos experience. It can dish out 155W per channel and features four HDMI inputs. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 130 shoppers.

Regardless of which receiver you’ll be bringing to your home theater, grab some speaker wire to round out your audio kit.

Denon 9.2-Ch. AirPlay 2 Network A/V Receiver features:

Experience your favorite tunes in outstanding high fidelity with this Denon 9.2-channel receiver. Included support for DTS:X and Dolby Atmos helps create a room-filling audio experience, while HDMI outputs let you connect to 4K TVs for colorful, crisp displays. This Denon 9.2-channel receiver delivers smooth music streaming via popular built-in services and Bluetooth.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Home Theater Denon

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go