Denon packs AirPlay 2, Dolby Atmos, more into its 9.2-Ch. Receiver at $200 off

Amazon is currently offering the Denon AVR-X3600H 9.2-Channel AirPlay 2 Network A/V Receiver for $899 shipped. Find it at B&H, Best Buy and Denon direct for the same price. Typically selling for $1,099, today’s $200 price cut marks the first notable discount we’ve seen and a new all-time low. As one of the latest and greatest receivers from Denon, this 9.2-channel system is loaded with premium functionality. Helmed by Dolby Atmos, you’ll also find a 945W output, eight HDMI inputs and 3 eARC outputs, as well as HEOS compatibility. Those in the Apple ecosystem will also enjoy AirPlay 2 support. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.1/5 star rating. More Dolby Atmos-enabled systems from $200 down below.

Also on sale at Amazon, we’re seeing the Onkyo TX-SR393 5.2-Channel A/V Receiver for $199.99 shipped. Best Buy is getting in on the sale price as well. Down from $250, today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the second best we’ve seen otherwise. Relyng on Bluetooth, Onkyo’s 5.2-channel receiver is centered around a Dolby Atmos experience. It can dish out 155W per channel and features four HDMI inputs. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 130 shoppers.

Regardless of which receiver you’ll be bringing to your home theater, grab some speaker wire to round out your audio kit.

Denon 9.2-Ch. AirPlay 2 Network A/V Receiver features:

Experience your favorite tunes in outstanding high fidelity with this Denon 9.2-channel receiver. Included support for DTS:X and Dolby Atmos helps create a room-filling audio experience, while HDMI outputs let you connect to 4K TVs for colorful, crisp displays. This Denon 9.2-channel receiver delivers smooth music streaming via popular built-in services and Bluetooth.

