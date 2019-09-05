Intex’s Elevated Queen Airbed hits new Amazon low of $31.50 (Save 30%), more

Amazon is offering the Intex Dura-Beam Elevated Queen Airbed for $31.49 shipped. That’s $13+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. Not only does this airbed feature a 16-inch height, it’s able to inflate and deflate itself thanks to its built-in electric pump. Having owned a similar air mattress for years now, it’s become my go-to whenever I’m headed to a campsite. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find additional options worth your consideration.

We also spotted the Intex Dura-Beam Deluxe Pillow Rest Queen Airbed for $31.79 shipped at Amazon. That’s 30% off what you’d typically spend there and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. Thanks to a built-in pillow, this airbed lets owners carry even less gear. An included bag makes it easy to tote to its final destination. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Slice 35% off what would have been spent on the featured deal when opting for Intex’s $20 Single-High Queen Airbed. Take note that this option doesn’t have an integrated electric pump and it stands at roughly 60% of the height. It’s also backordered, meaning you’ll have to wait about a month for it to ship.

Intex Dura-Beam Elevated Queen Airbed features:

Made with soft flocking on the top and sides of the bed

Super CONVENIENT internal electric (110-120v) pump. Designed to stretch.

Raised 16 inches to make it easier to get on and off of

Dura-beam interior construction for maximum support and durability

Standard Queen size: 60″ X 80″ X 16″

