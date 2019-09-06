Write upside down: Fisher’s Space Pen + lifetime guarantee for $7 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Fisher Space Pen for $6.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This retractable ballpoint regularly fetches between $9 and $15 with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. This is also the lowest price we can find. The Fisher Space pen is designed to handle extreme writing conditions. It will function just fine upside down, at any angle and even in zero-gravity, should you somehow find yourself in a weightless situation. It can even handle intense temperatures from -30 to 250-degrees. Fisher hand tests and includes a lifetime guarantee on every Space Pen. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now clearly you’re paying for the lifetime warranty and fancy features in the Space Pen. But all things considered, it makes for an excellent gift and really is a great $7 investment. However, you can just as easily score a 32-pack of BIC pens for a couple bucks less at Amazon right now. Just don’t expect to be able to jot notes down while you’re in space.

Fis her Space Pen :

Writes at any angle, even in Zero Gravity. Simply the most versatile pen ever made

Writes in extreme temperatures from -30F to 250F

Each Fisher Space Pen is precision assembled, hand tested, and carries a lifetime guarantee against all manufacturing defects

