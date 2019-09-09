Hautelook’s Converse Flash Sale offers up to 50% off select styles from $40

Hautelook’s Converse Sale offers up to 50% off select styles of sneakers. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders over $100. The men’s Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Top Boot Sneakers are stylish, sleek and on sale for $40. To compare, these sneakers were originally priced at $80. This style features an all-leather appearance and has a large side logo. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Run Star OX Vintage Sneaker $40 (Orig. $90)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Top Boot Sneaker $40 (Orig. $80)
- One Star Oxford Sneaker $40 (Orig. $75)
- Chuck Taylor All Star High Street Sneaker $40 (Orig. $60)
- Chuck Taylor Street Mid Sneaker $45 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Shoreline Low Top Slip-On Sneakers are on sale for $40, which is down from its original rate of $55. These shoes are convenient to put on and come in an array of color options.
Our top picks for women include:
- Shoreline Low Top Slip-On Sneaker $40 (Orig. $55)
- All-Star Madison Low Sneaker $41 (Orig. $55)
- All-Star 70 Fray Me Crazy Sneaker $40 (Orig. $85)
- All-Star Shoreline Knit Sneaker $50 (Orig. $60)
- All-Star 70 Tie Dye Low Top Sneaker $40 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
