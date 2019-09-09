Hautelook’s Converse Flash Sale offers up to 50% off select styles from $40

Hautelook’s Converse Sale offers up to 50% off select styles of sneakers. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders over $100. The men’s Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Top Boot Sneakers are stylish, sleek and on sale for $40. To compare, these sneakers were originally priced at $80. This style features an all-leather appearance and has a large side logo. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Shoreline Low Top Slip-On Sneakers are on sale for $40, which is down from its original rate of $55. These shoes are convenient to put on and come in an array of color options.

Our top picks for women include:

