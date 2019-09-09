Get ready for Catalina: Latest Mac app BundleHunt starts at $5 with 40 titles

Ahead of tomorrow’s Apple Keynote address, BundleHunt has launched a new Mac App sale from $5. In case you’re not familiar with these popular promotions, you simply pay the $5 fee to unlock the sale and then each app can be added at a discount from there. Many of these titles sell for $20 and upwards of $50 on the App Store, making this a great time to outfit your Mac with some new software. As well, free software updates when Catalina ships will be included. Notable titles include IMazing, iStat Menus 6, Luminar 2018, Mosaic Pro Edition, and many more. Additional details can be found below or on this landing page.

Each app will become a permanent part of your collection and you can add as many titles (and even multiple licenses) as needed. Simply press the plus (+) button below each app to add it to your customized bundle. Head below for details on some of our top picks from the spring BundleHunt.

Highlights from the latest BundleHunt:

iMazing – Get a trusted software to transfer and save your music, messages, files, and data. Safely back up any iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

iStat Menus 6 – iStat Menus lets you monitor your system right from the menubar.

WALTR 2 – A Magic Drop area to convert and push media to any iPhone, iPad, or iPod

Luminar 2018 – Transform your photos into masterpieces in no time. Create mindblowing images with powerful & intuitive tools.

