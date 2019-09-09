Logitech Crayon costs significantly less than Apple Pencil: $50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Crayon for iPad for $49.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $20 off the going rate and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Whether you’ve been wanting to try your hand at drawing or simply want to take notes, Logitech Crayon offers a cost effective way that will get you started. You’ll spend around half of what an Apple Pencil costs while still enjoying features like tilt and seamless pairing. It works with the latest iPad, Air, mini, and Pro models. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Check out our review to learn more.

Style Logitech Crayon the way you’d like with one of these $7 skins. Options include carbon fiber, cow print, purple airbrush, and more. Each skin is made from ultra-thin, ultra-durable, stain-resistant laminate vinyl that will not only protect from dings and scrapes, but also give your new Crayon a unique look.

Logitech Crayon for iPad features:

Compatible with iPad (6th Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen) and iPad mini (5th Gen)

Uses Apple Pencil technology for precise writing, no delays

Palm Rejection technology—rest your hand naturally on the screen like you would with Pencil and paper

Tilt for thicker or thinner lines

No pairing, just turn on and draw

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!