This 2-bay HDD docking station is over 50% off at $13.50 Prime shipped

ORICO Technology Co.,Ltd (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2-bay SATA III to USB 3.0 HDD/SSD Dock for $13.49 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and the code 5XYX85YJ is used at checkout. This is down from its $30 going rate, saves you over 50%, and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If you find yourself working on computers, a dock like this is a must. It enables you to easily read multiple hard drives at once, making data transfers super simple. Ratings are thin here, but ORICO is well-reviewed overall.
Nomad Base Station
Ditch the 3.5-inch compatibility and opt for Sabrent 2.5-Inch SATA to USB 3.0 Tool-Free External Hard Drive Enclosure at $9 Prime shipped. The main drawback here is you’ll be limited to using it with just 2.5-inch drives, and only a single drive at a time. But, the enclosure design allows you to turn old HDDs or SSDs into portable storage, so that’s a bonus.
ORICO 2-Bay HDD to USB Dock features:
- No software nor computer needed to do the cloning of the hard drive
- Support all 2.5 and 3.5 inch SATA drives up to 8TB
- Hot-swapping; no drivers or applications needed. Just plug and go
- Compatible with window, Mac OS, and Linux operating system
