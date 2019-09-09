SanDisk’s Ultra 2TB 2.5-inch SSD drops to $200 at Amazon (Reg. $240)

- Sep. 9th 2019 4:57 pm ET

Amazon is offering the SanDisk Ultra 2TB Internal 2.5-inch Solid State Drive for $199.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $40 off the typical rate and is one of the best Amazon offers we have tracked. Having upgraded my PS4 about a month ago to a full-blown SSD, I can happily say it plows through loading screens much faster than all of my friends’ consoles. On top of that, I can rest easier knowing that my drive is significantly less likely to fail since there are no moving parts. Even SanDisk acknowledges this with a 5-year warranty that supersedes what’s generally seen in HDDs by around 65%. Read and write speeds on this drive exceed 500MB/s, making it a great option for consoles, PCs, and aging Macs. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re replacing an existing drive, put the old one to work with AUKEY’s $12 USB-C Enclosure. Not only will it plug into modern PCs, MacBooks, and Chromebooks, it’ll unleash full performance thanks to its 5Gbps bandwidth.

SanDisk Ultra 2TB SSD features:

  • Accelerate your PC for faster boot-up and blazing-fast gaming and graphics
  • Ultra-fast: sequential read speeds of up to 560MB/s; sequential write speeds of up to 530MB/s
  • 3D NAND provides greater endurance so your drive lasts longer and uses less power
  • nCache 2.0 technology delivers blazing-fast speeds
  • Limited 5-year manufacturer warranty or 500TBW, whichever is sooner

