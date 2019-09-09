Upgrade your dental health with this Ultrasonic Toothbrush, $20 (Orig. $49)

In the war against plaque and staining, your toothbrush is your main weapon — so it makes sense to invest wisely. The Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush by RAWtronics can hit 41,000 strokes per minute, with five cleaning modes to choose from. Right now, you can get it with three heads for $19.99 (Orig. $49) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Most dentists recommend using an electric toothbrush instead of a regular one. But what they fail to mention is that not all electric brushes are made equal.

The Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush by RAWtronics has many features that should keep your teeth gleaming white. The brush has tooth-waved bristles made from Dupont nylon, providing an effective clean without damaging your gums.

It also has a built-in timer to ensure you don’t overbrush, and five cleaning modes to choose from: clean, polish, white, gum care, and sensitive.

Ideal for travel, the RAWtronics brush can keep going for 15 days on a full charge. When you need a top up, you can charge the brush via any USB power supply.

Order now for $19.99 to get the brush with three heads in black, blue, pink, or white, worth $49.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!