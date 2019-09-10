Blue’s slim Snowflake USB Microphone easily fits in backpacks: $36 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Blue Snowflake USB Microphone for $36.11 shipped. That’s $24 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. This microphone aims to deliver ‘professional recording quality on the go’. Its unique design is quite slim, making it a great fit for backpacks, messenger bags, and more. No drivers are needed when plugging into a PC or Mac, yielding a straight-forward recording experience. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
If you have a modern PC or Mac, you might want to pick up two Rankie USB-A to USB-C Adapters for $4. These make connecting legacy USB cables a cinch. Simply attach to a USB-A cable and leave it connected for easy connection going forward.
Blue Snowflake USB Microphone features:
- Professional recording quality on the go
- Unique design fits on your desktop or laptop
- Plug and play—no driver needed
- Perfect for podcasting, internet telephony, voice recognition software, movie narration, music
- Mac & PC compatible
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!