Blue’s slim Snowflake USB Microphone easily fits in backpacks: $36 (Reg. $60)

- Sep. 10th 2019 1:06 pm ET

$36
0

Amazon is offering the Blue Snowflake USB Microphone for $36.11 shipped. That’s $24 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. This microphone aims to deliver ‘professional recording quality on the go’. Its unique design is quite slim, making it a great fit for backpacks, messenger bags, and more. No drivers are needed when plugging into a PC or Mac, yielding a straight-forward recording experience. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you have a modern PC or Mac, you might want to pick up two Rankie USB-A to USB-C Adapters for $4. These make connecting legacy USB cables a cinch. Simply attach to a USB-A cable and leave it connected for easy connection going forward.

Blue Snowflake USB Microphone features:

  • Professional recording quality on the go
  • Unique design fits on your desktop or laptop
  • Plug and play—no driver needed
  • Perfect for podcasting, internet telephony, voice recognition software, movie narration, music
  • Mac & PC compatible

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$36

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Blue Microphones

About the Author