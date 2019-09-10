Blue’s slim Snowflake USB Microphone easily fits in backpacks: $36 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Blue Snowflake USB Microphone for $36.11 shipped. That’s $24 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. This microphone aims to deliver ‘professional recording quality on the go’. Its unique design is quite slim, making it a great fit for backpacks, messenger bags, and more. No drivers are needed when plugging into a PC or Mac, yielding a straight-forward recording experience. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you have a modern PC or Mac, you might want to pick up two Rankie USB-A to USB-C Adapters for $4. These make connecting legacy USB cables a cinch. Simply attach to a USB-A cable and leave it connected for easy connection going forward.

Blue Snowflake USB Microphone features:

Professional recording quality on the go

Unique design fits on your desktop or laptop

Plug and play—no driver needed

Perfect for podcasting, internet telephony, voice recognition software, movie narration, music

Mac & PC compatible

