Instant Pot Ultra 6-Quart Multi-Cooker drops to $84 shipped (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot Ultra 6-Quart 10-in-1 Programmable Multi-Cooker for $83.77 shipped. Regularly $150 direct from Instant Pot, this model has started to slide down in price lately and has sold for closer to $110 at Amazon and Walmart over the last few months. Today’s deal is $1 better than our previous Amazon all-time low mention as well. This is the 6-quart model that replaces up to 10 small kitchen appliances including the “pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer”. It also ships with a steam rack, serving spoon, soup ladle and a measuring cup. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you don’t absolutely have to have the brand name Instant Pot model, you can get in the multi-cooker game for less. But just keep in mind, today’s 6-quart offer is currently $16 less than the 3-quart variant. If you don’t mind opting for an older model with fewer built-in cooking modes, you can grab the Instant Pot LUX60V3 V3 6-Quart for just $49 shipped.

Instant Pot Ultra 6-Quart:

Ultra is the latest addition to the Instant Pot Family. Simple twist and click programming allows for easy access to preset cooking programs and provides ultimate user customization

New features: automatic altitude adjustment, visual progress bar & steam release auto reset. Up to 70percentage quicker. 16 microprocessor controlled programs take the guess work out of your cooking

Replaces 10 common kitchen Appliances pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, sterilizer and ultra

