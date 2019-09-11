YI’s $199 4K 20MP Mirrorless Camera comes with two lenses (Save $130)

BuyDig is offering the YI M1 4K 20 Megapixel Mirrorless Digital Camera + Two Lenses for $199 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $130 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. While many smartphones chase bulky camera features, things like software-based bokeh can prove unreliable at times. This makes the case for keeping a full-fledged camera around for important trips and events. It sports a 3-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, two lenses, and is able to shoot 4K video. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

Give yourself plenty of storage when snagging one of PNY’s 256GB SD Cards at $44. It sports class 10 performance, yielding 95MB/s speeds capable of shooting 4K and snapping photos in rapid succession. It’s reliable and durable thanks to the ability to withstand magnets, shocks, water, and extreme temperatures.

YI M1 4K Mirrorless Digital Camera features:

4K/30fps video recording and 20MP still images

Latest Sony IMX269 Image Sensor; Latest Firmware Version:2.0 – Supports shooting on the App remotely

MFT (Micro Four Thirds) System, with two lens options: 12-40 mm F3.5-5.6 and/or 42.5 mm F1.8

Sleek and simple body design, no compromise on features and functionality with only two physical buttons, the 3″ touch screen LCD simplifies all camera operations.

Built-in Wi-Fi and BLE Bluetooth for stable connection and fast sharing on social media.

