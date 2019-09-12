CamelBak’s Eddy Insulated 20-oz. Water Bottle drops to $13 at Amazon (25% off)

Amazon is offering the CamelBak Eddy Insulated 20-oz. Water Bottle for $13 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in all of 2019. This insulated water bottle is able to keep your drinks cool for ‘hours on end’. It also features a design that keeps condensation from forming on the outside. Cleaning is simple since it’s 100% dishwasher-safe. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If keeping the temp of your drink locked-in isn’t vitally important, opt for Pogo’s 32-oz. Tritan Water Bottle at $9. It’s chug-style lid features a leak-proof cover and is great for hydrating quickly. A built-in loop along the top makes it easy to clip onto a bag.

CamelBak Eddy Water Bottle features:

Keep your beverages cool for hours on end in the sleek and clean Camelbak eddy insulated water bottle

Double-walled bottle insulates to keep your drink cool all afternoon; keeps condensation from forming on the outside of the bottle

Redesigned cap and Big bite valve provide faster flow than previous versions; just bite and sip, and your beverage flows through the valve

Dishwasher-safe, durable, BPA-free & BPS-free

Camelbak Got your Bak guarantee: if we build it, we’ll Bak it with our lifetime guarantee

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!