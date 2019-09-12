Cole Haan shoes, outerwear and more up to 70% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Sale

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is updating your shoes and outerwear during its Cole Haan Flash Sale with up to 70% off. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Grand Tour Chukka Boots that are a wonderful option for the upcoming fall weather. These boots are currently on sale for $100, which is $80 off the original rate. Chukka Boots are very trendy for this season and this style features a cushioned insole for superior comfort. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Nordstrom Rack customers. Head below the jump to score even more deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Original Grand Shortwing Oxford $130 (Orig. $220)
- 2. Zerogrand Long Wingtip Oxford $130 (Orig. $300)
- Watson Casual Wingtip Derby $120 (Orig. $220)
- OriginalGrand Plain Toe Oxford $105 (Orig. $200)
- Grand Tour Chukka Boot $100 (Orig. $180)
Our top picks for women include:
- Bailey Bootie $70 (Orig. $180)
- Leather Almond Toe Ankle Boot $130 (Orig. $250)
- Avani Stretch Boots $160 (Orig. $300)
- Piper Mule $100 (Orig. $140)
- Wool Blend Cowl Neck Jacket $120 (Orig. $400)
