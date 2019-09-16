Use an iPhone or Alexa to clean: DEEBOT 901 robot vacuum $235 (15%+ off)

Daily Steals is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $234.99 shipped. This is down from its $399 original price, $270 going rate from third-parties at Amazon, and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This vacuum supports control through iPhone and Alexa, giving you a greater range of abilities when it comes to controlling your robot. It also offers laser mapping to maneuver around your house better, making sure that it never misses a single spot. We called it an ‘extremely impressive piece of technology’ in our hands-on review, and over 50% of Amazon customers agreed, giving it a 4+ star rating.

The Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is a great alternative at $30 shipped on Amazon. You’ll lose out on the smart capabilities and automated cleaning of today’s featured deal. However, the Blaze only weighs four pounds, making it a super light cleaning companion, ready to go anywhere you need.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 Robotic Vacuum features:

This intelligent vacuuming robot, DEEBOT 901, knows your home while it cleans. With Smart Navi Mapping and Navigation Technology, DEEBOT can scan and map your living space to give you customizable cleaning choices. As well as being controllable via the smart home system, DEEBOT 901 provides you a better experience and cleaner floors beneath your feet.

