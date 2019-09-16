The portable Litchi can make espresso shots with no power, now $17 (Reg. $40)

Luther Edison (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is now offering the Litchi Portable Espresso Machine for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, it is currently on sale for $36 direct and is now at the best price we can find. It dropped from $40 a few months back before hitting a new Amazon all-time low today. Hikers, campers and outdoor enthusiasts (among others) will want to take a closer look at this portable coffee maker. It is capable of creating a shot of espresso in “just a few pumps” with no batteries or electricity needed. It also includes everything you need to get going (other than coffee of course) including a carry bag and the filter. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

One of the most notable alternatives in the space is WACACO. However, the usually extremely affordable option is still about $6 above today’s featured offer. However, you could look into the Primula Single Serve Coffee Brew Buddy at $6 Prime shipped. It requires no power and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,200 Amazon customers. It might not look as impressive, but it will get the job done for about $10 less.

Or just go with a single-serve K-Cup maker while this Gourmia options is down at $50 (50% off).

Litchi Portable Espresso Machine:

Litchi Espresso Maker is a portable, compact espresso machine capable of making two shots of quality espresso with just a few pumps. No batteries or electricity needed. Perfect for people on the go, like camping hiking and traveling. Easy cleaning by hand wash. Main Body with Piston X 1 * Water Tank X 1 * Pre-Measured Scoop X 1 * Filter Basket X 2 * Espresso Cup X 1 * Outlet Head X 1 * Carrying Bag X 1.

