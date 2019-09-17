Upgrade to Ring Video Doorbell 2 at over $70 off: $127.50 shipped

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $127.46 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $71 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats this year’s Prime Day offer by $11. When it comes to doorbells, Ring is a well-known and highly-rated brand. While the company has quite a few offerings available, Ring 2 and Door View are the only ones that run entirely off of a battery. This ensures a quick and easy installation without the need to fuss with wiring. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If there’s one thing I recommend to pair with your new doorbell, it’s a backup battery. For just $29, you always have a fully-charged battery on-hand and never be caught without a functional door bell. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision

Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video

Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!