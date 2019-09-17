Upgrade to Ring Video Doorbell 2 at over $70 off: $127.50 shipped

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $127.46 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $71 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats this year’s Prime Day offer by $11. When it comes to doorbells, Ring is a well-known and highly-rated brand. While the company has quite a few offerings available, Ring 2 and Door View are the only ones that run entirely off of a battery. This ensures a quick and easy installation without the need to fuss with wiring. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
If there’s one thing I recommend to pair with your new doorbell, it’s a backup battery. For just $29, you always have a fully-charged battery on-hand and never be caught without a functional door bell. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:
- Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk
- Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
- Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell
- Powered by the rechargeable battery pack or connects to doorbell wires for a constant charge
- Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision
- Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video
- Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free
