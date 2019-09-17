Moment + Amazon are offering up to 30% off Photo Cases for iPhone XS, 11, more

Moment is currently running a selection of discounts on its old and new products. The company’s latest 11, Pro, and Pro Max cases are currently 20% off for pre-orders. Other cases are currently marked down 30%, with Amazon matching select discounts. Our favorite pick from the sale would be the iPhone XS Photo Case in Walnut which is down to $27.99, with Amazon also matching. This is down from its $40 going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re not upgrading to iPhone 11, this case will become a crucial accessory to achieve wide-angle photos. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Just want to capture wide-angle photos without buying into a larger lens ecosystem? This kit on Amazon offers wide-angle, fisheye, and macro capabilities for just $9 Prime shipped. Now, you’re missing out on the awesome-looking cases and high-end glass that Moment offers but saving quite a bit in the process. Just keep in mind this kit won’t allow you to upgrade for better offerings in the future, and will need to be entirely replaced if you want higher-end products.

If you’re not a photographer, but still want to keep your iPhone 11 safe and sound, check out our guide on the best cases available for Apple’s latest and greatest.

Moment iPhone XS Photo Case features:

An affordable case for everyone who loves to use their camera phone.

Our new iPhone Xs photo cases are fully enclosed so the phone is protected on all sides

Available in American Wood (yes that’s real wood), it looks good and provides subtle texture to the back of your phone for easier one-handed shooting

A new, improved lens interface that uses fiberglass for easier attachment and greater strength

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!