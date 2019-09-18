Apple’s top-of-the-line 11-inch iPad Pro receives $250 price cut at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 1TB in Space Gray for $1,449 shipped. That’s $250 off its original cost, a $50 savings compared to the $200 price reduction it received last week, and is an Amazon offer we’ve seen beaten only once before. With an incredible 1TB capacity and cellular capabilities, this is Apple’s top-notch 11-inch iPad Pro. Its size is perfect for those that desire top-of-the-line specs in the smallest form-factor possible. With rumors of a new iPad Pro looming, now’s a great time to cash in on savings with Apple’s current-generation and more-than-capable model. It’s adorned with a gorgeous Liquid Retina display that features ProMotion, True Tone, and a wide color gamut. For those more interested in Apple’s brand new 10.2-inch iPad, check out the Amazon discount we’ve spotted on it.
Protect your new iPad Pro with DinoCase’s $18 Ultra-Slim Case. It doesn’t affect Apple’s Pencil wireless charging and sports a clear back that allows you to show off the sleek space gray colorway. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 200 Amazon shoppers.
Apple iPad Pro features:
- 11-Inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and Wide Color
- A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- 12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera
- Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound
- 802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
