Apple’s top-of-the-line 11-inch iPad Pro receives $250 price cut at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 1TB in Space Gray for $1,449 shipped. That’s $250 off its original cost, a $50 savings compared to the $200 price reduction it received last week, and is an Amazon offer we’ve seen beaten only once before. With an incredible 1TB capacity and cellular capabilities, this is Apple’s top-notch 11-inch iPad Pro. Its size is perfect for those that desire top-of-the-line specs in the smallest form-factor possible. With rumors of a new iPad Pro looming, now’s a great time to cash in on savings with Apple’s current-generation and more-than-capable model. It’s adorned with a gorgeous Liquid Retina display that features ProMotion, True Tone, and a wide color gamut. For those more interested in Apple’s brand new 10.2-inch iPad, check out the Amazon discount we’ve spotted on it.

Protect your new iPad Pro with DinoCase’s $18 Ultra-Slim Case. It doesn’t affect Apple’s Pencil wireless charging and sports a clear back that allows you to show off the sleek space gray colorway. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 200 Amazon shoppers.

Apple iPad Pro features:

11-Inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and Wide Color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

