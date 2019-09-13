Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad is already notably discounted ahead of launch

- Sep. 13th 2019 7:51 am ET

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled the new 10.2-inch iPad. Only three days later we’re already seeing a discount. Amazon is taking $29 off the Wi-Fi 128GB configuration. Orders are slated to ship at the end of the month. This is the first price drop we’ve seen and naturally an all-time low. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording. Head over to our announcement coverage for additional details.

For better or worse, Apple’s latest iPad still supports Lightning cables. Put your savings from today’s pre-order towards a new cable with 10-feet of length, so you can easily browse from the couch and still stay plugged-in throughout your power-up session.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

  • 10.2-inch Retina display
  • A10 Fusion chip
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor
  • 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • Up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi, watching video, or listening to music
  • Up to 9 hours of surﬁng the web using cellular data network

iPad

