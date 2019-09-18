Timex’s Expedition Scout 40 Watch is a perfect addition for fall: $28 shipped

Amazon is offering the Timex Men’s Expedition Scout 40 Watch for $27.59 shipped. Regularly priced at $37 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in six months. This watch features a light up dial so you can see the time, even in the dark. Plus, it’s also water-resistant up to 50m. If you’re looking for an everyday watch, this is a spectacular option. Over 50 percent of the 3,400 reviews gave a 5 star rating.

Finally, be sure to take care of your watch with the NEX 6 Slot Leather Display Case from Amazon that’s priced at $15.90. This case lets you store six watches and its felt interior prevents scratches. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 730 reviews.

Timex Expedition Scout Watch features:

Adjustable brown 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference

Cream dial with date window at 3 o’clock; full Arabic numerals

Indiglo light-up watch dial; luminous hands

Water resistant to 50m (165 ft): In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

