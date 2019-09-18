Timex’s Expedition Scout 40 Watch is a perfect addition for fall: $28 shipped

- Sep. 18th 2019 5:08 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Timex Men’s Expedition Scout 40 Watch for $27.59 shipped. Regularly priced at $37 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in six months. This watch features a light up dial so you can see the time, even in the dark. Plus, it’s also water-resistant up to 50m. If you’re looking for an everyday watch, this is a spectacular option. Over 50 percent of the 3,400 reviews gave a 5 star rating.

Finally, be sure to take care of your watch with the NEX 6 Slot Leather Display Case from Amazon that’s priced at $15.90. This case lets you store six watches and its felt interior prevents scratches. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 730 reviews.

Timex Expedition Scout Watch features:

  • Adjustable brown 20mm genuine leather strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
  • Cream dial with date window at 3 o’clock; full Arabic numerals
  • Indiglo light-up watch dial; luminous hands
  • Water resistant to 50m (165 ft): In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Timex

Timex

About the Author