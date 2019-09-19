Optoma’s Short Throw 1080p Gaming Projector supports 144Hz: $600 (Reg. $749)

Amazon is offering the Optoma Short Throw 1080p 144Hz Gaming Projector (GT1080Darbee) for $600 shipped. That’s $149 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is the best offer we can find right now. When propped a mere 4-feet away from the wall, this projector can create a 120-inch display. This is roughly the same size screen I have at my home and I absolutely love watching movies and playing games on it. With 16 millisecond response times and up to 144Hz refresh rates, this projector is made with gaming in mind. Connectivity options include HDMI, 3.5mm, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you plan on hooking up more than two HDMI devices, consider grabbing Fosmon’s 3-Port HDMI Switch for $14. While it tops out at 60Hz, it’s an excellent way to expand connectivity for non-gaming devices like Fire TV, Apple TV, and more.

Optoma Short Throw Projector features:

DARBEE VISION IMAGE PROCESSOR: The GT1080Darbee’s proprietary DarbeeVision image-enhancement technology enables greater detail in textures and reflective surfaces providing an unsurpassed gaming experience

SHORT THROW LENS: Experience a large 120″ image projected from 4 feet away; short throw projectors allow placement closer to the screen making it ideal for more smaller spaces and easier installation

VERSATILE PROJECTOR: The GT1080Darbee is ideal in a variety of environments including family rooms, theater rooms and game rooms, as well as outdoor spaces such as backyards, camping, tailgating and more

