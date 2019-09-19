West Bend’s Popcorn Maker doubles as a serving bowl, now $27 (Reg. $40+)

Today only, Woot is offering the West Bend Deluxe Stir Crazy Popcorn Maker (8231) for $26.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model sells for over $46 on Amazon where it has never dropped below $34. Today’s deal on the deluxe model is also $4 below Amazon’s current price on the standard variant. You can make up to 6-quarts of popcorn at a time here while the clear vented cover also doubles as a serving bowl. The removable heating plate is dishwasher-safe and the stay-cool sides make for easy handling. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, if the 6-quart capacity is overkill for your movie nights, take a look at the Presto PopLite Hot Air Popper. It starts at $22 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from 70% of the 8,600 Amazon customers. You’ll be forgoing the included serving bowl here, but it is still capable of spitting out 4.5-quarts of popcorn in 2.5 minutes. Or just opt for one of these highly-rated microwave popcorn poppers at $16 Prime shipped.

As always, you’ll find all of the best deals on kitchenware and items for around the house in our Home Goods Guide.

West Bend Deluxe Stir Crazy Popcorn Maker:

Pop up to 6 quarts of popcorn at one time – enough to treat the whole family!

Clear, vented cover can be used, with the butter cap, as a popcorn serving bowl

Motorized stir rod ensures even popping result. Automatic reversal will prevent kernels from getting stuck

Removable heating plate is dishwasher-safe

Handles are heat-resistant for easy grasping.

