Take better mobile photos without the iPhone 11, this 11-in-1 lens kit is $13

ErligpowhtDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 11-in-1 iPhone Lens Kit for $13.19 Prime shipped when you add the item to your cart through this page. This is down 45% from its going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically. For those who didn’t pick up the iPhone 11 today, this is a great alternative. While it won’t give you a new built-in lens, this kit brings 11 different options to the table, making it a great way to capture wide-angle (and more) on your previous-generation iPhone. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

A must for taking better smartphone photos is to grab a smartphone tripod. This model is just $8 Prime shipped and will easily get the job done. It features articulated legs, making it super simple to position your smartphone for any shot.

11-in-1 iPhone Lens Kit features:

Erligpowht New Upgraded cell phone lens kits includes 0.36X(120°) Wide Angle Lens+198°Fisheye Lens + 20X Macro Lens + Zoom Telephoto Lens + CPL + Kaleidoscope Lens + Starburst Lens + 4 Color Lens(Filter Red, Filter Blue, Filter Green and Filter Orange). Meet your daily photography demands, taking various HD professional pictures.

Not like other’s wide angle and macro lens need to be screw one into another for shooting, Erligpowht 0.36X Wide Angle and 20X Macro Lens adopted the newest design which can be used separately, and the shooting distance for Macro lens is 1.18-3.54 inch(much better than others).Provide much more convenience and wonderful effect in taking stunning photos of people, pets, travel scenery, landscapes, architecture, selfies, etc.

Wide-angle Lens for capturing a broader scene; Macro Lenses for providing intense up-close detail of subjects, fisheye lenses for a fun, circular view of the world; CPL lens filter out scattered light, reduce reflection, Kaleidoscope lens shows an overlapping vision. Starburst Lens shows a starlight effect. What’s better is 4 color filter lens( RED, ORANGE, BLUE, GREEN) can make various miraculous effect.

