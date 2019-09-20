Ralph Lauren Fall Kickoff Sale offers 30% off orders of $150: outerwear, more

Ralph Lauren’s The Fall Kickoff Event offers 30% off orders of $150 or more with promo code FALLSTYLE at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150. The men’s Cotton Spa Terry Sweatshirt is a must-have for this fall. It’s currently on sale for $35 and originally was priced at $90. This sweatshirt is versatile to dress up or down and can be layered. Pair it with jeans, shorts, joggers, khakis and more. Plus, it’s available in five color options and has a washed feel for a comfortable fit. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Leather Mini Lennox Bag is a great option for this fall. Its brown leather looks luxurious and it’s a perfect size for a date night. Best of all, this bag is on sale for $190 and originally was priced at $278.

Our top picks for women include:

