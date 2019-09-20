SentrySafe’s fire + waterproof document safe is down to $40 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is offering the SentrySafe HD4100 Fireproof and Waterproof 0.65-cubic feet Document Safe at $39.96 shipped. This is down from its $55 going rate at Amazon, $50 list price at Walmart, and is a match for its low which was set in 2013. With the ability to hold your documents in hanging folders, this safe is the perfect place to keep your important and precious items protected. It offers up to 72 hours of water submersion protection and is rated to withstand 1,550F temperatures for up to 30 minutes. Plus, you can opt to not store documents in it and use the safe to keep things like jewelry and other essentials protected in case of a flood or fire. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of shoppers.

For those who don’t need the document capabilities of the above safe, opt for the SentrySafe Fireproof Box at $25.50 shipped. One thing to keep in mind is that it isn’t waterproof, so if you live in a flood area, it might be best to opt for the above deal. Also keep in mind that this safe is only 0.15-cubic feet, unlike today’s featured deal which is 0.65-cubic feet.

SentrySafe Fireproof/Waterproof Safe features:

Fireproof box is UL Classified to endure 1/2 hour at 1550°F to protect irreplaceable documents, small valuables, DVDs, and USBs from fire

Waterproof box is ETL Verified for 72 hours of water submersion offering peace of mind in the event of a flood

Fire safe features a flat key lock to prevent the lid from opening in the event of a fire; includes two keys. Material – Captured Fire Insulation

Document safe features built-in straps for easy storage of passports, social security cards, and birth certificates; fire box accommodates letter-size hanging files and folders (sold separately)

