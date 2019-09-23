Bonobos cuts an extra 40% off all sale items to polish your wardrobe for fall

Bonobos offers an extra 40% off all final sale items with promo code FINALROSE at checkout. Score great deals on dress shirts, pants, sweaters, outerwear and much more. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Stretch Lightweight Weekday Warrior Dress Pants are a must-have from this sale and will be a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. Originally priced at $88, however during the sale you can find them at just $35, in multiple color options. These pants are lightweight to add comfort and the material is infused with stretch for extra mobility. It also has two buttoned back pockets, which is great when needing extra storage. Also, be sure to pair these pants with the Daily Wrinkle-Free Dress Shirt that’s on sale for just $47. To compare, this shirt was originally priced at $98. Find the rest of our top picks from Bonobos Final Sale below.

Our top picks for men include:

Finish your look by checking out Cole Haan’s Flash Sale that’s offering select style under $100.

