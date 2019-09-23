J.Crew Factory Flash Sale is back! Save 50% off sitewide to refresh your look

J.Crew Factory is having another Flash Sale! Save 50% off sitewide, including clearance items, to update your fall wardrobe. Prices are as marked. Receive complimentary shipping with a J.Crew Rewards Membership (free to sign up). Need a stylish layer for fall? The men’s Cotton Ribbed Full-Zip Sweater is a great option for just $48 and it was originally priced at $98. This sweater can easily be dressed up or down and its navy coloring is timeless. Head below the jump to find even more deals from this sale.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, a flannel shirt is a must-have and the Boyfriend Plaid style is on sale for just $35. It’s available in several color options and will look great paired over t-shirts, dresses, tank tops and more.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!