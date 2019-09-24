Nike’s Flash Sale offers extra 25% off select styles: Flyknit, Dri-FIT, more

- Sep. 24th 2019 9:43 am ET

Nike is boosting your workouts with another Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off select styles when you apply promo code SPRINT at checkout. Score great deals on Dri-FIT, Free RN, Flyknit and much more. NikePlus Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Pick up the pace with the men’s Epic React Flyknit 2 Shoes that are currently marked down to $90. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $150. This style is supportive with a sock-like fit and the material is flexible to promote a natural stride. You can choose from an array of color options and they’re rated 4.4/5 stars from Nike customers. Best of all, these shoes are also available in a women’s option for $73. Head below the jump to find even more deals from this Nike Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout from this sale is the Roshe One Shoes that are marked down to $56 and originally were priced at $75. I personally own these shoes and they’re very comfortable. They look great with dresses, leggings, shorts or jeans alike. With over 380 reviews, these shoes are rated 4.7/5 stars.

Finally, the Pro Fleece Cropped Top Sweatshirt is a must-have at just $45. This top is perfect for the transitioning weather and will also pair well with jeans, leggings or shorts alike. Its high neck provides warmth and it also has a flattering cinched waist.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Hautelook’s ASICS Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off select shoes for men and women.

