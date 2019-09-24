Take the bar up a notch: Whiskey Globe Decanter + Wood Stand now $20 (50% off)

MDA Direct (98% positive feedback over the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Eravino Whiskey Globe Decanter with Antique Wood Stand for $19.99. Clip the $20 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, today’s offer is 50% off, matching our previous mention and the best we can find. The next best offer is $25 from Daily Steals on a very similar set. Among the best-selling products of its kind on Amazon, this set features a globe-style decanter with a glass sailing ship decoration on the inside. All of that sits atop an antique dark-finish wood stand making for a particularly classy and vintage-looking bar setup. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the whole globe and stand setup is overkill for you, consider a fresh set of cocktail glasses for nearly half the price. This 4-pack of Luminarc Barcraft Coupe Cocktail Glasses sells for just $12 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating. Or just add a Chillz Ice Ball Maker Mold to your Whiskey Globe order for under $9 Prime shipped take the bar setup all the way up to 11.

Eravino Whiskey Globe Decanter:

Desktop decanter shaped like a globe with a glass sailing ship inside it. Makes an eye-catching presentation whether filled with bourbon, whiskey, scotch, vodka, rum or wine. Great addition to your home collection. Beautifully etched creating an artistic piece that is the perfect addition to any home bar or office.

