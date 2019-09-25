Aukey’s massive dash camera sale offers 1080p to 4K with prices from $30

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its DR02J 4K Dash Camera for $69.29 shipped when the code FO6VY5I7 is used at checkout. This is down from its $90 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re wanting the ultimate quality available in a dash camera, this model from Aukey checks all the boxes. It offers 4K video recording, HDR, a 6-lane view, motion detection for when you’re parked, and more. Plus, it comes with a two-port 2.4A car charger, giving you the ability to power a smartphone and the dash cam at the same time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

While you’re at it, use some of the savings here to pick up a 32GB microSD card. It’ll allow you to easily store and retrieve footage from your dash camera. Plus, there’s an adapter included in the box that makes moving recordings between the microSD card and computer a breeze. At just $7.50 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer add-on.

AUkey DR02J 4K Dash Camera features:

Clear Video Capture: The DR02 J backs you up in any road incident. An advanced image sensor and super-wide field of view capture everything in ultra-sharp 4K(2880 x 2160 @24fps) video with HDR. Also captures stills and optional in-car audio

Emergency Recording & Loop Recording: Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage. Connect to the AUKEY GM-32 GPS Antenna (sold separately) to embed location & speed data for trip tracking and greater protection

Easy Mounting: Easily and securely mount to your windshield in seconds with the included sticker mount (and two spare double-sided 3M pads). The dash cam is meant to remain mounted but may be removed, if desired, by simply unclipping and unplugging

Extreme Temperature Operation: Powered by the included slimline dual-port USB car charger and internal supercapacitor. The supercapacitor has greater heat & cold endurance and longer lifetime than standard battery technology

