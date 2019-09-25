Ray-Ban, Oakley, Movado and more up to 75% off during Jomashop’s Autumn Sale

Jomashop’s Autumn Sale offers up to 75% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Movado and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Ray-Ban Justin Classic Polarized Sunglasses are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $203, however during the sale you can find them for just $100. These sunglasses are very stylish, can easily be dressed up or down and have a polarized lens to help keep your eyes protected. They’re available in eight color options and feature a large Ray-Ban logo on frame. Find the rest of our top picks from Jomashop’s Autumn Sale below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!