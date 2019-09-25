Ray-Ban, Oakley, Movado and more up to 75% off during Jomashop’s Autumn Sale

Jomashop’s Autumn Sale offers up to 75% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Movado and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Ray-Ban Justin Classic Polarized Sunglasses are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $203, however during the sale you can find them for just $100. These sunglasses are very stylish, can easily be dressed up or down and have a polarized lens to help keep your eyes protected. They’re available in eight color options and feature a large Ray-Ban logo on frame. Find the rest of our top picks from Jomashop’s Autumn Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses $100 (Orig. $203)
- Ray-Ban Justin Classic Polarized Sunglasses $95 (Orig. $163)
- Oakley Fuel Cell Prizm Sunglasses $70 (Orig. $126)
- Movado Bold Motion Watch $200 (Orig. $695)
- Montblanc Sartorial Black Leather Wallet $245 (Orig. $410)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Tom Ford Tracy Square Sunglasses $100 (Orig. $430)
- Ray-Ban Round Double Classic Sunglasses $100 (Orig. $173)
- GUCCI Brown Gradient Square Sunglasses $190 (Orig. $420)
- Fossil Boyfriend Chronograph Watch $77 (Orig. $145)
- Tory Burch Brown Ladies Sunglasses $70 (Orig. $220)
- …and even more deals…
