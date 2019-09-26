Anker’s Roav DashCam C1 packs built-in Wi-Fi + more for $50 (Over 30% off)

- Sep. 26th 2019 3:10 pm ET

0

Anker Direct via Amazon is offering its Roav 1080p DashCam C1 at $49.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code C1ROAVCAM at checkout. This is down over 30% from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a high-quality way to capture your drives and record crucial moments before, during, and after an accident, the Roav DashCam C1 is the tool for the job. It offers Wi-Fi for easy reviewing of footage. Plus the G-Sensor makes sure your recordings don’t get deleted in the case of a collision. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

With your savings, be sure to pick up Samsung’s 32GB microSD card to keep your recordings safe. This provides near-endless amounts of storage since the Roav DashCam C1 supports looped recordings. Plus, the bundled adapter makes transferring footage to a computer super simple if Wi-Fi fails you. At only $7.50 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Anker Roav DashCam C1 features:

  • Crystal-Clear Recording: An advanced Sony Exmor sensor, wide-angle lens, and Nighthawk Vision technology capture 4 lanes of traffic in Full HD 1080p—even at night.
  • Instant Video Access: Use the ROAV app to download, manage, and view DashCam C1’s recordings directly on your mobile devices (compatible with Android 5.0 and up and iOS 9.0 and up).
  • Motion-Activated: Gravity sensor activates the camera if your car is bumped or moved to automatically record hit-and-runs.
  • High-Temperature Resistance: Designed with a steel frame to disperse heat away from internal circuits. Operates at 19°F-149°F and protects data in temperatures from -20°F to 160°F.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Anker Roav

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide