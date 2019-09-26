Anker’s Roav DashCam C1 packs built-in Wi-Fi + more for $50 (Over 30% off)

Anker Direct via Amazon is offering its Roav 1080p DashCam C1 at $49.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code C1ROAVCAM at checkout. This is down over 30% from its regular going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a high-quality way to capture your drives and record crucial moments before, during, and after an accident, the Roav DashCam C1 is the tool for the job. It offers Wi-Fi for easy reviewing of footage. Plus the G-Sensor makes sure your recordings don’t get deleted in the case of a collision. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

With your savings, be sure to pick up Samsung’s 32GB microSD card to keep your recordings safe. This provides near-endless amounts of storage since the Roav DashCam C1 supports looped recordings. Plus, the bundled adapter makes transferring footage to a computer super simple if Wi-Fi fails you. At only $7.50 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Anker Roav DashCam C1 features:

Crystal-Clear Recording: An advanced Sony Exmor sensor, wide-angle lens, and Nighthawk Vision technology capture 4 lanes of traffic in Full HD 1080p—even at night.

Instant Video Access: Use the ROAV app to download, manage, and view DashCam C1’s recordings directly on your mobile devices (compatible with Android 5.0 and up and iOS 9.0 and up).

Motion-Activated: Gravity sensor activates the camera if your car is bumped or moved to automatically record hit-and-runs.

High-Temperature Resistance: Designed with a steel frame to disperse heat away from internal circuits. Operates at 19°F-149°F and protects data in temperatures from -20°F to 160°F.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!