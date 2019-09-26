Bring the BBQ indoors this fall: Hamilton Beach Grill now $48 (Reg. $64+)

Walmart is now offering the Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill for $48 shipped. Regularly up to $85, it sells for more like $64 at Amazon where we haven’t seen it drop any lower than this since the holiday season last year. This adjustable temperature indoor grill can reach up to 450-degrees to get those delicious grill marks. It is also easy to clean with a dishwasher-safe and removable stainless steel hood, plate and drip tray. You’ll also find power and pre-heat indicator lights. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

You could save slightly more with the comparable Delonghi model at $45, but the Hamilton Beach 6-Serving Electric Indoor Grill is significantly less at $25 Prime shipped. You might have a harder time reaching the 450-degree “searing” temperatures from the featured model with these, but the burgers will taste nearly as good anyway. Either way, the OXO Good Grips Electric Grill and Panini Press Brush for $10 Prime shipped is a great way to keep these indoor solutions clean in between uses.

Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill:

Hamilton Beach Searing Grill, Stainless Steel:Removable nonstick cooking plate. Removable dishwasher-safe hood, plate and drip tray. Get outdoor flavor indoors. High searing temperature feature locks in juices and flavors. Adjustable temperature control. Power and preheat lights. Extra-large drip tray. 118″ grilling surface for 6-8 servings. This Hamilton Beach Grill is great for weekend game-watching or other parties. Indoor use only. For use on dry, level surfaces only.

