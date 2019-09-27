Aukey’s RGB night light has a built-in 5-hour battery for $12 (40% off)

AukeyDirect via Amazon is offering its Rechargeable Table Night Light for $12.19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code HRTXH4F3 at checkout. This is down nearly 40% from its regular going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for an easy and simple way to illuminate your child’s bedside or end table, this is it. Aukey’s rechargeable table lamp packs five-hour battery life when fully charged, making it super simple to illuminate without wires. Plus, the RGB design gives you plenty of choices when it comes to adding a touch of flair to any space. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Just need night lights? This six-pack is just $12 Prime shipped on Amazon. You’ll get six different lights that plug into the wall with ambient sensors, making sure they only turn on when it’s dark. You’ll lose out on the wire-free functionality and RGB coloring here, but gain the ability to illuminate six different places at the same time.

Aukey Rechargeable Table Light features:

RGB LED Illumination: Bring color to your home with vibrant, mood-enhancing RGB light that sets the ambience for your bedroom, living room, dining room, or study. Tap the touch control point to manually select color in RGB mode or smoothly scale brightness in white and yellow light modes

Dependable Design: Durable, drop-resistant, IP65-equivalent water-resistant & dustproof design with varied placement options for use almost anywhere. Hangs on your backpack, a tree, or a tent with the integrated hanging loop or included carabiner; magnetically attaches to a wall with the circular metal plate; and even floats in a swimming pool

Rechargeable Lamp: Enjoy 5 hours of continuous use at maximum brightness and 200 hours of continuous use at dimmest brightness. The built-in high-capacity 2200mAh battery frees you from the outlet. Conveniently recharge with the included micro-USB cable

