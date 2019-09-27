Make wings + more at home with this 4-quart air fryer, now $54 (Reg. $70)

Heypa US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Habor 4-Quart Air Fryer for $53.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $70 going rate, offering up a total savings of over 22%. Air frying might be a newer fad, but it isn’t going anywhere. It offers at-home chefs the ability to enjoy crispy fried food without using gallons of oil, making it a much healthier alternative. My wife and I love making wings with an air fryer, as it delivers 99% of the taste you get at a restaurant at a far lower cost. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

No wings session is complete without some great sauce. My personal favorite is Buffalo Wild Wings Honey BBQ Sauce, which is only $6.50 Prime shipped on Amazon. Making the wings is super simple; just toss in flour, fry, and mix in some sauce. You’re bound to have a great at-home evening with this recipe (as long as you’re a wing lover.)

Harbor Air Fryer features:

“AIR FLOW TECHNOLOGY” by Habor no oil added and reduce 82% fat intake. Enjoy your favorite fried food by the healthy way!

Hassle-free button operation, let the seniors even kids(over 10-yr) can easily use air fryer. With the convenient control, Habor subverts traditional cooking methods to the simpler way, let you even your husband can’t wait to cook

Compact size can fit easily on the counter or be stored in the pantry while Habor Electric Hot Air Fryer has 4-quart nonstick basket that fits 2 lbs of French fries, and can fit 2-6 persons

Habor Healthy Air Cooker can help you to cook your food without oil in variety way, like Frying, Roasting and Baking etc. All Habor products are PFOA FREE and Nonstick FDA-certified

