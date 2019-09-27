Make some pumpkin-shaped waffles this fall with the $10 Dash Mini (Reg. $15+)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Mini Pumpkin Waffle Maker (DMWP001OR) for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Kohl’s. Regularly between $15 and $18, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Perfect timing for the upcoming Halloween season, this mini machine makes all the pumpkin shaped-waffles you’ll ever need. In fact, it will make pumpkins out of many of things like “paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas.” It heats up in “minutes”, has a dual non-stick surface and includes a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

When it comes to waffle makers, pumpkin-shaped or not, it really doesn’t get much more affordable than this. Most basic, plastic waffle mold sets go for this much or more. You could score some fun-shaped pancake molds for slightly less than today’s featured deal but you’re still going to need something to cook them.

As always, our Home Goods Guide is filled with notable kitchenware deals, smart home products and much more.

Dash Mini Pumpkin Waffle Maker:

MORE THAN WAFFLES: Make paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas! Any wet batter will “waffle” your treats and snacks into single serving portions. Great for kids or on the go!

COMPACT + LIGHTWEIGHT: Weighing 1lb+, this is a MUST-HAVE for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm life, or camper/RV traveling

QUICK + EASY: Simply plug it in and go; it heats up in mere minutes. The dual non-stick surfaces provide an even cook for consistent results, each and every time

