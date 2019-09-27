Save over 45% on Streamlight’s highly-rated LED lantern, now just $13.50

Amazon is offering the Streamlight Siege 200 Lumen LED Lantern (44941) for $13.39 Prime shipped. This is down from its $25 or more going rate at Amazon and other retailers and marks a new low that we’ve tracked historically. If you’re a camping family, this lantern is a must for weekend trips. It offers a 200-lumen output, making it a crucial part of any trip. It’ll illuminate your tent, campsite, or path as you hike through the woods. The best part? It packs red LEDs that can help save your vision at night (it won’t dilate your eyes). Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save some extra cash when opting for this four-pack of LED flashlights at $9.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though you’ll lose the red LED function, this is a great alternative that will provide your entire family with illumination. Each one features 9 LEDs for an even and bright dispersion of light, just keep in mind that it won’t be nearly as powerful as Streamlight’s above.

Streamlight Siege LED Lantern features:

Removable, glare-reducing cover provides soft, even 360 degree light distribution

Comfortable to use in close quarters without impairing vision

Ergonomic handle designed to lock in upright or stowed position

Hangs with spring-loaded, incorporated D-ring, which stows against the body when not in use

Battery level indicator flashes red when low; batteries not included

