Apple’s 2019 13-inch MacBook Air gets $200 cut, priced from $900 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the 2019 Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 1.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,099.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $200 off the original rate and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we’ve have tracked. Once a refreshed MacBook Air was released I promptly ordered one. For me, its portability and impressive battery life were enough to make me switch away from a 15-inch MacBook Pro. To this day I’m still smitten with this notebook and there’s no other laptop in existence that I’d rather have. The latest MacBook Air features Apple’s third-generation butterfly switch keyboard, which has been tweaked to improve reliability. It was first put in Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro, but has since made its way into the latest MacBook Air.

We also spotted the 2019 Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB for $899.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Like the higher-end model above, this offering features a $200 savings and is a match for Amazon’s best offer. The only real difference between this model and the other is a that is sports half of the storage. With 128GB of storage, this model is fantastic for those who have chosen to fully embrace iCloud and everything it offers.

Apple MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13.3-Inch Retina Display with True Tone

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD Storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

