Amazon slashes Hive Smart Thermostat by 50%, now under $86

Amazon is offering the Hive Smart Thermostat for $85.91 shipped. That’s about 50% off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is one of the lowest offers we have tracked. This Alexa and Assistant-compatible thermostat offers an inexpensive way to expand a smart home. The inclusion of a hub ensures that it can be controlled remotely. For those times when it’s too hot or cold at home, you’ll benefit from one-click heat/cool functions that make it easy to find the perfect climate for everyone. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

If you live in an old home, you may not have a C-wire. To remedy this, simply pick up this $17 power adapter and you’ll be up and running in no time. It plugs directly into an outlet, making the entire process as easy as possible.

Hive Smart Thermostat features:

Hive Heating and Cooling Pack comes with Smart Thermostat & Hive Hub

Bring your home to life by remotely programming your smart thermostat to run only when your home is occupied or sync with Hive Window/Door Sensors to automatically turn your system off when you leave for the day

Connect your Hive devices to Amazon Alexa or Google Home to enable voice activated commands like “Alexa / Hey Google, set temperature to 75°”

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!