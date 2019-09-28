Amazon slashes Hive Smart Thermostat by 50%, now under $86

Amazon is offering the Hive Smart Thermostat for $85.91 shipped. That’s about 50% off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is one of the lowest offers we have tracked. This Alexa and Assistant-compatible thermostat offers an inexpensive way to expand a smart home. The inclusion of a hub ensures that it can be controlled remotely. For those times when it’s too hot or cold at home, you’ll benefit from one-click heat/cool functions that make it easy to find the perfect climate for everyone. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.
If you live in an old home, you may not have a C-wire. To remedy this, simply pick up this $17 power adapter and you’ll be up and running in no time. It plugs directly into an outlet, making the entire process as easy as possible.
Hive Smart Thermostat features:
- Hive Heating and Cooling Pack comes with Smart Thermostat & Hive Hub
- Bring your home to life by remotely programming your smart thermostat to run only when your home is occupied or sync with Hive Window/Door Sensors to automatically turn your system off when you leave for the day
- Connect your Hive devices to Amazon Alexa or Google Home to enable voice activated commands like “Alexa / Hey Google, set temperature to 75°”
