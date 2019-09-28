Get ready for winter with mugs + more from $10 in today’s Gold Box

- Sep. 28th 2019 9:24 am ET

From $10
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, The Inspired Home (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of home goods at up to 40% off with prices starting at $10 Prime shipped. Our top pick would have to be Sweese’s 6-pack of Porcelain Mugs for $22.99, which is down from its near-$40 going rate. This is also a new low that we’ve tracked. You can never have enough coffee mugs, as that liquid gold is something we all need early in the morning. This six-pack offers some unique colors and a classic design, making them perfect for any living space. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

For those always on-the-go, be sure to check out the Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Insulated Mug. It’ll keep your coffee hot (or cold) for up to 18 hours, making sure you never come back to a welcoming drink. It’s just $14 Prime shipped, making it a fraction of today’s lead deal. Do keep in mind you’ll only get a single mug instead of six, however.

Sweese Porcelain Mug features:

  • So simple but elegant design, the mug set are PROUDLY FDA approved, smart size with 16oz, right weight, sturdy, set of 6
  • There’s plenty of room between the handle and cup itself, with the well-shade handle, so comfortable in the hand that makes the tea&coffee taste even better
  • Perfect for coffee, tea, cocoa and cereal
  • These Sweese mugs are PROUDLY FDA approved and made of durable porcelain, a type of premium LEAD-FREE and NON-TOXIC ceramic, chip-resistant and more sturdy than stoneware

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $10

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Sweese

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide