Get ready for winter with mugs + more from $10 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, The Inspired Home (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of home goods at up to 40% off with prices starting at $10 Prime shipped. Our top pick would have to be Sweese’s 6-pack of Porcelain Mugs for $22.99, which is down from its near-$40 going rate. This is also a new low that we’ve tracked. You can never have enough coffee mugs, as that liquid gold is something we all need early in the morning. This six-pack offers some unique colors and a classic design, making them perfect for any living space. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

For those always on-the-go, be sure to check out the Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Insulated Mug. It’ll keep your coffee hot (or cold) for up to 18 hours, making sure you never come back to a welcoming drink. It’s just $14 Prime shipped, making it a fraction of today’s lead deal. Do keep in mind you’ll only get a single mug instead of six, however.

Sweese Porcelain Mug features:

So simple but elegant design, the mug set are PROUDLY FDA approved, smart size with 16oz, right weight, sturdy, set of 6

There’s plenty of room between the handle and cup itself, with the well-shade handle, so comfortable in the hand that makes the tea&coffee taste even better

Perfect for coffee, tea, cocoa and cereal

These Sweese mugs are PROUDLY FDA approved and made of durable porcelain, a type of premium LEAD-FREE and NON-TOXIC ceramic, chip-resistant and more sturdy than stoneware

