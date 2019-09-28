Samsonite’s $48 Tectonic Backpack fits every MacBook, an iPad, more (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Tectonic 17-inch Backpack for $47.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the going rate found at retailers like eBags and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. Unlike other roomy backpacks, this offering features a ‘Perfect Fit adjustable laptop system’ that’s designed to snugly hold notebooks ranging from 13- to 17.3-inches in size. This means it’s ready for each one of Apple’s MacBooks, including the rumored 16-inch Pro. A spacious front pocket is ready to tote an iPad along with over-ear headphones, sunglasses, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

If Samsonite’s offering isn’t as fashionable as you’d like, check out Under Armour’s Scrimmage Backpack for $34. It too can hold every modern MacBook, but does top out at 15-inch laptops unlike Samsonite’s spacious 17-inch design.

Samsonite Tectonic 17-inch Backpack features:

Perfect Fit adjustable laptop system provides a custom fit for various size laptops

Front pocket organization with tablet/iPad pocket for all your business needs

SmartStrap slides over upright handles for easy mobility

Perfect Fit adjustable laptop system provides a custom fit for 13″ to 17.3″ laptops.

