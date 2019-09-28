Samsonite’s $48 Tectonic Backpack fits every MacBook, an iPad, more (Save 20%)

- Sep. 28th 2019 10:51 am ET

$48
0

Amazon is offering the Samsonite Tectonic 17-inch Backpack for $47.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the going rate found at retailers like eBags and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. Unlike other roomy backpacks, this offering features a ‘Perfect Fit adjustable laptop system’ that’s designed to snugly hold notebooks ranging from 13- to 17.3-inches in size. This means it’s ready for each one of Apple’s MacBooks, including the rumored 16-inch Pro. A spacious front pocket is ready to tote an iPad along with over-ear headphones, sunglasses, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

If Samsonite’s offering isn’t as fashionable as you’d like, check out Under Armour’s Scrimmage Backpack for $34. It too can hold every modern MacBook, but does top out at 15-inch laptops unlike Samsonite’s spacious 17-inch design.

Samsonite Tectonic 17-inch Backpack features:

  • Perfect Fit adjustable laptop system provides a custom fit for various size laptops
  • Front pocket organization with tablet/iPad pocket for all your business needs
  • SmartStrap slides over upright handles for easy mobility
  • Perfect Fit adjustable laptop system provides a custom fit for 13″ to 17.3″ laptops.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$48

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Samsonite Backpack

About the Author