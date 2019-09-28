Expand your desktop’s storage with WD’s 10TB USB 3.0 HDD: $159 (Reg. $200)

Newegg is offering the WD Elements 10TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $158.99 shipped when the code EMCTEVD23 is used at checkout. This is down from its $200 list price, $190 going rate at Amazon, and is a match for our last mention. If you’re worried about a computer crashing, this is a must. For Mac users, just plug it in and set up Time Machine. It’s really that simple to keep a quality backup of a computer on a hard drive that sits on the desk. However, it also makes a great place to store photos, videos, and the like if a computer’s internal drive is filling up. Data hoarders like myself can also take this drive and shuck the outer casing, gaining themselves a nice NAS expansion at less than a bare drive would cost. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Not everyone needs 10TB of storage. If that’s the case, check out this 2TB portable hard drive at $60 shipped on Amazon. Though it only stores 1/5 the amount that today’s lead deal does, it requires no external power. This makes it perfect for more portable tasks, giving the ability to take your data on the go.

WD Elements 10TB Desktop HDD features:

High capacity add on storage. Formatted NTFS and compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8.1 or Windows 7. Compatibility may vary depending on user’s hardware configuration and operating system

Plug and play ready for Windows PCs

WD quality inside and out

