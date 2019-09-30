Amazon furniture/home storage sale from $21.50: Ottoman, side tables, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Songmics Direct (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 36% off a series of home storage and furniture. Prices start from just over $21.50 with free shipping on everything for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is the Songmics Storage Ottoman Bench for $28.79 in dark grey. Regularly $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Featuring a 660-lb. capacity with chesterfield-style tufts, it can work as both a small bench or an ottoman. The top also flips up to offer 80-liters of internal storage space as well. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s featured deal is one of the more affordable options out there, especially considering how expensive these storage ottomans can get. However, Otto & Ben makes a well-rated option that starts from $19 Prime shipped. While it isn’t quite as big, offering both less real estate and storage space, it will save you some extra cash.

And be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on shelving units, cabinets, side tables, and more right here. You’ll also find a 50-pack of coat hangers with a non-slip design for $21.59 Prime shipped, which is about 25% off.

Songmics Storage Ottoman Bench :

The modern dark grey color and Chesterfield style tufts on the comfortably upholstered seat make this bench an eye-catcher in any room, while still having impressive functionality and a high static load capacity of 660 lb. However, while your old cabinet bursts at the seams, this 80-litre chest gives you more storage space.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!