Slash 40% off DEWALT’s 31-pc. Screwdriving Set: $9 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 31-pc. Screwdriving Set (DWAX100) for $8.97 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the going rate found at retailers like Ace Hardware and is within about $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Not only does this kit include a wide variety of bit types, it also bundles a magnetic holder, helping keep things secure. Everything is easy to keep organized thanks to the inclusion of a hard and protective case. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you already have a load of bits floating around your shop, consider opting for Neiko’s Ratcheting Set at $8. This kit swaps many of the bits for a low-profile ratchet driver that is great for working in tight spaces. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 1,350 Amazon shoppers.

DEWALT 31-pc. Screwdriving Set features:

DEWALT DWAX100 31-pc. Screwdriving Set consists of (31) S2 modified steel bits for increased durability. The extra small Tough Case is perfect for portable and organized storage of this set. The magnet bit tip holder accepts 1-Inch scewdriving bits. Set contains: Ten (10) 1-Inch Phillips Bits: (2) PH1, (6) PH2, (2) PH3, Ten (10) 1-Inch Square Bits: (2) SQ, (6) SQ2, (2) SQ3, Five (5) 1-Inch SL Bits: SL6, (3) SL8, SL10 and Five (5) Star Bits: T15, (2) T20, (2) T25, along with a Magnetic Bit tip Holder. Magnet Bit Tip Holders Holds 1-Inch Bit Tips.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!