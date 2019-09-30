Sit on bungie cords with Euro Style’s $129 office chair (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the Euro Style Bungie Office Chair for $129 shipped. Also available at Macy’s. That’s $91 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve seen in several years. Just as its name implies, this chair is comprised of bungie cords. This makes for a unique look that is great for showing off your fun side. The chair itself sports an adjustable height and swivels all the way around. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Opt for a more traditional look with this $40 mesh office chair. While it may not be as flashy or unique as the featured deal, it’s highly-rated by more than 2,400 Amazon shoppers. Setup takes 10-15 minutes and it can support up to 250 pounds.

Euro Style Bungie Office Chair features:

Bungie goes hi-tech. Or is it lo-tech? Either way, this is the Bungie made for fun.

Round bungie cords seat and back with black nylon fittings

Adjustable height and swivel

Powder coated steel frame and black nylon base with casters

Size: 35″H x 18″W x 25″D

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!