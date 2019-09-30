Express takes an extra 40% off all clearance items with deals from just $12

Express offers up to 70% off sitewide and an extra 40% off clearance with deals from just $12. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Fall is a wonderful time to update your denim with the Slim Hyper Stretch Medium Wash Jeans are on sale for $36. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $88. This style features stretch to add comfort and great for everyday wear. It also features a modern hem that can easily be rolled. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Thermal Regulating Stripe Crew Neck Sweater $24 (Orig. $70)
- Tipped Henley Sweater $24 (Orig. $60)
- Thermal-Regulating Mock Neck Sweater $30 (Orig. $88)
- Slim Hyper Stretch Medium Wash Jeans $36 (Orig. $88)
- Velour Drop Shoulder Popover Hoodie $24 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cable Knit Split Back Sweater $18 (Orig. $60)
- V-Neck Tie Front Easy Tee $12 (Orig. $30)
- Velvet Chenille V-Neck Sweater $12 (Orig. $50)
- Waffle Knit Off The Shoulder Tee $12 (Orig. $30)
- Linen-Blend Paperbag Ankle Pant $24 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!