Gourmia’s 6-Quart Multi-Cooker drops to $40 for today only (Reg. up to $80)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel Gourmia 6-Quart Pressure Cooker (GPC625) for $39.99 shipped. Matched via its Deals of the Day. That’s as much as 50% off the going rate at Best Buy, at least $15 under Amazon’s lowest listing, matching our previous mention and the best we can find. Today’s deal offers an affordable opportunity to put a 6-quart multi-cooker on the countertop with 13 automated presets (steam, saute, slow cook and more). Features include a delay timer, an air-tight lid with a 12-level safety system, and a digital touch pad. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s deal is $40 under the price of the comparable Instant Pot model and $20 under the mini 3-quart option. Although, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any multi-cooker with reputable reviews at this price. Your best bet for an even more affordable solution would be something like this Crock-Pot Cook & Carry 6-Quart Oval Portable Slow Cooker at $23.99 Prime shipped. Clearly you won’t get all the built-in cooking modes, but it will still provide you with a one-pot meal option for dinner.

Gourmia 6-Quart Pressure Cooker :

Get family meals ready quickly with this 6-quart Gourmia Smartpot pressure cooker. It has 13 automated cooking modes to suit different recipes, and its simple digital touch pad provides easy operation. The 24-hour delay timer of this Gourmia Smartpot pressure cooker lets you plan and prepare meals in advance, so they’re ready when you get home.

