Govee’s highly-rated wireless doorbell has a 1,000 foot range for just $8

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Waterproof Door Bell Chime Kit with LED Flash for $7.97 Prime shipped when the code GBOXQAB9 is used at checkout. This is down from its $14 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. If you’re always missing the doorbell because the chime is located at the opposite end of the house, this is a great tool. The chime for this doorbell is wireless and just needs a wall outlet. The range? 1,000 feet. That’s right, place the chime anywhere within 1,000 feet of the button and it’ll work, even in the basement, garage, or kitchen. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, it’s pretty hard to find a lower-priced alternative here. However, if you’re looking for a doorbell that packs two receivers, we’ve got you covered. This model from BOYING includes a single pushbutton and two wireless receivers at $8 Prime shipped. It also offers a range of up to 1,000 feet, too. The downside? It doesn’t look quite as elegant, and it doesn’t feature a mute button like Govee’s option above.

Govee Wireless Doorbell features:

The strong wireless signals up to 300m/1000 feet inside your home or business in an open space

36 CD-Like chimes option with 4 levels of adjustable volume from 25db to 85db

Silent mode with just LED flash is available when you don’t want to be disturbed

Just plug the receiver into a socket, fix the transmitter on wall or door frame with adhesive tape or screws included

