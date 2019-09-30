H&M’s Fall Event updates your wardrobe with up to 60% off jackets, jeans, more

H&M’s Fall Sale offers up to 60% off select styles with deals from $10. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Now is a great time to spruce up your wardrobe and the men’s Slim Straight Jeans won’t break the bank. Priced at just $14, these jeans will be a go-to in your closet. Plus, this style was originally priced at $35. Its timeless design will pair well with an array of tops and they feature a slight stretch for comfort. However, if you’re looking for a slightly nicer pant, the Slim Fit Cotton Chinos are a wonderful option and also priced at just $15. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim Straight Jeans $14 (Orig. $35)
- Baseball Shirt $10 (Orig. $18)
- Chimney-collar Sweatshirt $18 (Orig. $30)
- Slim Fit Cotton Chinos $15 (Orig. $30)
- Denim Jacket $26 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Denim Skirt $12 (Orig. $25)
- Super Skinny Regular Jeans $11 (Orig. $20)
- Varsity Sweatshirt $10 (Orig. $15)
- Lightweight Down Vest $19 (Orig. $35)
- Coat with Tie Belt $30 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
